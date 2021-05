HOLLAND — Playing through an injury isn’t fun and most of the time it inhibits an athlete’s ability to compete at the highest level. But Black River’s Kylee Poulton isn’t too concerned with that. During her first season with the River Rats, she placed sixth in the state in the 100 meters and won the regional title in both the 100 and 200. She shattered school records in her first year on the track, solidifying herself as the best sprinter in River Rats history.