Florida, MO

Revisiting Weirdness with Lance Oppenheim

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week's episode of the True/False Podcast, we're revisiting a conversation from last season with filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. Oppenheim directed Some Kind of Heaven, which is streaming now on Hulu. In the film, Oppenheim tells the story of residents at The Villages, in Florida - the country’s largest retirement community. The Villages - singular - is home to more than 100,000 retirees, and boasts 12 golf courses, three libraries, and no residents under 55.

Florida, MO
Missouri Entertainment
Florida State
Lance Oppenheim
