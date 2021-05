Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get another look at upcoming releases Black Widow and Loki this weekend, with stars Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston expected to appear at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this Sunday. A new report indicates that Black Widow star Johansson will be in attendance at the fan-voted ceremonies to show a new look at her first Marvel solo film that will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere Access in July. Loki actor Hiddleston will make an appearance, possibly through a pre-recorded message, and will reveal a new look at his Disney+ series premiering in June.