MLB

TA assures Sox players, La Russa 'getting along just fine'

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have no fear, White Sox fans. This team isn't going to let a difference of opinion get in the way of its World Series goals. Tony La Russa has been the story of baseball for days now, his comments on Yermín Mercedes' 3-0 home run against the Minnesota Twins on Monday night covering multiple news cycles, even while two no-hitters have been thrown and Shohei Ohtani continues to do ridiculous Shohei Ohtani things for the Los Angeles Angels.

