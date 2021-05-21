Patriots’ roster at 90 with additions of Colbert, Gaffney

newsbreak-logo
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots signed veteran safety Adrian Colbert and running back Tyler Gaffney on Friday, bringing them to the maximum of 90 players on their roster in advance of the start of their offseason training program next week.

Colbert, 27, joins his fourth NFL team since being drafted by the 49ers in 2017. He spent last season where he played for New York Giants coach and former longtime New England assistant Joe Judge, appearing in six games with a pair of starts. He made 21 appearances (12 starts) with San Francisco in 2017 and 2018 and spent 2019 in Miami, playing for former Patriots defensive assistant Brian Flores.

Colbert adds more depth to a secondary that lost safety Patrick Chung to retirement and didn’t re-sign cornerback Jason McCourty.

Gaffney, 30, is returning to New England after spending three seasons with the Patriots from 2014 to 2017 after being claimed off waivers from Carolina. The former Stanford standout never appeared in a regular-season game, but earned two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots during the 2014 and 2016 seasons.

He most recently spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad last season after announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2018. He also played three years of minor league baseball in 2011, 2012 and 2018.

