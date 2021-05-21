UFC books Jose Aldo – Pedro Munhoz

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 262 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday returns to Houston for UFC 262, and even after some late changes, there is some solid depth on the undercard. In the featured slot, former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo Souza looks to remain relevant after a recent losing streak, defending his standing against Andre Muniz in a battle of Brazilian grapplers. Beyond that, there are some talented fighters looking to work through their current issues, whether it involves Lando Vannata dropping down to featherweight to face Mike Grundy or Kevin Aguilar attempting to turn back promotional newcomer Tucker Lutz.