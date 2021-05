Last summer, following a wave of protests and advocacy for social justice, hundreds of corporations released statements expressing their unwavering commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. For many, these statements were unusually direct expressions of their corporate values and purpose, evincing an emerging model of corporate governance that focuses less on short-term profit maximization and more on balancing an array of stakeholder interests in order to generate value for the corporation in the long term. These environment, social and governance (ESG) interests, have become increasingly important to everyone, from institutional investors, to regulators, consumers, and employees, each of whom are paying closer attention to whether a company’s words match its deeds.