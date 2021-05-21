Newport Beach City Council Votes to Disband the City’s Restaurant Association
On Thursday, May 20, Newport Beach Restaurant Association Business Improvement District (BID) President Carlos Godinez sent an email to BID members stating that the Newport Beach City Council voted at its May 11 City Council Meeting to disestablish the Newport Beach Restaurant Association without a discussion or public hearing—this despite the fact that the renewal of the Restaurant Association’s BID renewal was on the Council’s consent calendar.www.newportbeachindy.com