Newport Beach City Council Votes to Disband the City’s Restaurant Association

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Virtually every beach requires a walk through the sand for a chance to dip your toes in the ocean. That walk, however short or long, can be difficult for anyone with a disability that limits their ability to move, or even for a parent with a stroller carrying all the beach essentials. One Huntington Beach local decided to do something to help make it easier for those in wheelchairs and others to get to the water’s edge at his home surf break.