Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Indians 5/23/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Minnesota Twins will meet with the Cleveland Indians in MLB action in Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Twins are 16-28 and still rank last place in the AL Central, 10 and a half games behind the first-place Chicago White Sox. However, the Twins’ bats are getting better and the pitching staff surrendered an average of 1.50 runs per game in their last two matches. Max Kepler and Alex Kirilloff both had two RBIs in the fourth inning of the Twins’ 10-0 victory against Cleveland in the first match of their series with the Indians on Friday.