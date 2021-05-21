2021 Ferrari Portofino M Adds Some Edge
The next time you find yourself driving a 2021 Ferrari Portofino M down near the Florida Keys, might we suggest a quick visit to Monkey Jungle? One of the few and dwindling old-Florida tourist attractions, Monkey Jungle is staffed by friendly people and hundreds of predominantly friendly, non-excrement-throwing monkeys that date back to a scientific experiment in 1933, the same year Enzo and his Scuderia Ferrari team took over the Alfa Romeo F1 team and never looked back.www.caranddriver.com