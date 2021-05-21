Florence One Schools Rocket League player signs with Converse

The visiting Hartsville Red Foxes defeated the Wilson Tigers 15-0 in a varsity baseball action Tuesday, May 4th, in Florence. Both teams started the game quiet with no runs in the first and second innings. After a brief storm and a 30-minute delay the game was back on. At the top of the third inning, Hartsville scored 5 consecutive runs before taking the outfield. The Tigers were up next to bat but were soon struck out leaving the Red Foxes with a strong 5-0 lead over the Tigers at the end of the 3rd. After a quiet fourth inning, the fifth became the last of the game when the visiting Red Foxes scored an additional 10 runs over the Tigers. The final score for the game was an astounding 15-0 victory for the Hartsville Red Foxes. Cam Cannarella pitched 4 innings and threw one hit. Harrison Moore pitched for the last inning and threw no hits. The leading hitters for Hartsville was Cam Cannarella with 3-3 3 runs and a 5 rbi. Owen Taylor completed 2-3 3 runs and scored 2 rbi. Chapman Parker had a 2-3 with 2 rbi. Ryan Jordan, Jackson Moore, Roddi Morris and Collin Reason each contributed one hit each. Enjoy a night out at a baseball game and show support for your local teams.