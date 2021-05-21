newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Marine Fisheries Commission moves forward with amendment to Shrimp Plan

islandfreepress.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted on Thursday to take Draft Shrimp Fishery Management Plan Amendment 2 out for public comment and advisory committee review. The draft amendment focuses on reducing bycatch of non-target species and minimizing habitat impacts. It includes a suite of options ranging broadly from status quo to a complete closure of all inside waters, including Pamlico Sound, to shrimp trawling.

islandfreepress.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisheries Management#Shrimp Fishery#Commercial Fishermen#Rules Committee#National Review#Year In Review#Chns#Blog#Advisory Committee Review#Flounder Fishermen#Habitat Impacts#Waters#Foreign Crab Meat#Flounder Harvest#Bycatch#Vessel#Develop Rules#Regional Bag Limits#Non Target Species#Decision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturethecordovatimes.com

PWS shrimp pot fishery runs until Sept. 15

State fisheries officials have extended the Prince William Sound commercial shrimp pot fishery through Sept. 15, with gear limits increased to 40 shrimp pots per vessel as of Saturday, May 15. Hours of gear operation continue to be from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials...
Agricultureearthisland.org

Fed Plan to Extend Point Reyes Ranch Leases, Kill Tule Elk, Moves Forward

In Point Reyes National Seashore, the National Park Service caters to cattle industry profits over the preservation of public land. Fences. Everywhere I went during a recent trip to Point Reyes National Seashore, I encountered fences. There are 300 miles of these barriers throughout the 71,000-acre national seashore. Why are there fences in a national park unit? The National Park Service (NPS) would say they are part of a “cultural heritage” that needs to be protected. But these fences are symbolic of a controversy at Point Reyes. They exist to facilitate the private use of public lands, for the personal profit of the cattle industry, with the full blessing of the park service charged to preserve the area’s natural values.
Animalsagdaily.com

Ag coalition moves to defend gray wolf delisting

A coalition of agriculture and forestry groups filed motions in court in defense of delisting the gray wolf under the Endangered Species Act. The coalition — which included the American Farm Bureau Federation, the American Forest Resources Council, the American Sheep Industry Association, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and the Public Lands Council — came together to stand up against animal welfare groups.
Politicsnhfrontpage.com

Lancaster Conservation Commission moves forward with wetlands permit application

LANCASTER — On Monday, May 10, the Lancaster Conservation Commission has committed to moving forward in regards to the Eversource D142 Line Wetlands Permit Application. At that same meeting, new officers were elected. Racheal Stuart will serve as Chair, Kathy-Jean Lavoie will serve as Vice Chair and Treasurer, Nancy Southworth will be the Correspondence Secretary.
Miami, FLmiamitodaynews.com

Southeast Fisheries Science Center isn’t off hook on a move

Based on a feasibility study completed in 2016, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, popularly known as NOAA, announced that its Southeast Fisheries Science Center on Virginia Key will eventually be replaced by a new facility. Six years later, the location of that facility and the fate of the existing complex remain up in the air.
AgricultureThe News Guard

Second round of COVID-19 economic relief available for coastal fishery sectors

Building upon prior efforts authorized in 2020, NOAA Fisheries announced the allocation of additional fisheries assistance funding provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. This follows the completion of Oregon’s distribution process from relief funds provided in the first round of the CARES act, which resulted in payments totaling...
Mount Lebanon, PAPennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon moves forward on new parks plan, recreation center study

Mt. Lebanon is moving forward with a new master plan for municipal parks and feasibility study for an expanded recreation center. Six consulting firms have submitted proposals for the project, and Mt. Lebanon Commission could award a contract as soon as its May 25 meeting. The low bid is for $99,500, the only one under the $113,800 allocated in the municipal budget.
Florida Statemynews13.com

St. Cloud hopes to move forward with seaplane base plans

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The new budget for the state of Florida includes half a million dollars to continue moving forward with a seaplane base in Osceola County. State budget includes $500,000 for St. Cloud to move forward with seaplane base. City leaders want to revitalize Lakeshore Park. The redevelopment...
Colville, WAcapitalpress.com

Forest Service defends grazing by Diamond M Ranch in wolf case

The U.S. Forest Service asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss a suit filed by wolf advocates who want to drive the Diamond M Ranch's cattle out of the Colville National Forest in northeast Washington. The wolf population grows annually, undercutting claims that forest officials are shirking their duty to...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Willets Point plan moves forward

The Queens Borough Board gave the city Economic Development Corp. the green light May 10 for a long-term lease to develop phase one of the Special Willets Point District. “It’s time to shed Willets Point’s ‘Valley of the Ashes’ reputation,” Jana Pohorelsky, the EDC’s Government and Community Relations vice president said, referring to the area’s depiction as the run-down hellscape in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.”
Industry4coffshore.com

Eneti moving forward with Wind Turbine Installation Vessel plans

Eneti Inc. has entered into a binding agreement for the construction of a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). In addition, the company it is in advanced discussions with American shipbuilders for the construction of a Jones Act-compliant WTIV. The company has entered into a binding agreement with Daewoo Shipbuilding and...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

County fair plans move forward

Jefferson County Fair leaders say the July 21-24 event will be similar to the 2019 fairThe Jefferson County Fair will go on, with some modifications to keep folks safe during the pandemic. "With Tuesday evening's announcement from the governor, I think we stand a good chance of having something normal-ish," said Fair Coordinator Brian Crow late last week, referring to Gov. Kate Brown's goal of fully reopening the state's economy by the end of June. The annual event is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, July 21-24 at the fairgrounds in Madras. "If it is true that the risk level system...
Leon County, FLWCTV

Leon County Commission votes to move to Phase 3 of re-opening plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted to fully re-open during Tuesday night’s meeting. Phase 3 of the county’s re-opening plan is the final stage. The decision came after executive orders issued by Governor DeSantis this month, which included suspending mask mandates throughout the state. County Commission Chair...
Midlothian, TXmidlothianmirror.com

Westside Reserve plans amended

Changes to more than 500 acres of new development were discussed for almost an hour during last Monday night’s meeting of the Midlothian City Council before gaining ultimate approval. Amendments to the tract, known as Planned Development District No. 18 or Westside Preserve, passed by a unanimous 6-0 vote after...