newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf Shores, AL

Forecasters warning of dangerous rip currents on Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULF SHORES, Ala. (AP) - Potentially deadly rip currents will be a problem along Gulf of Mexico beaches this weekend, and forecasters are warning visitors to stay out of the water. Officials posted double red flags alerting people to stay out of the water early this week because of big...

www.wbrc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Rip Currents#Gulf Of Mexico#Extreme Weather#Weather Forecasters#Ap#Mexico Beaches#Swimmers#Lifeguards#Florida Panhandle#Red Flags#People#This Week#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Orange Beach, ALtravelawaits.com

14 Reasons Why Gulf Shores, Alabama Is A Perfect Snowbird Destination

Have you ever considered becoming a snowbird to a warmer climate during the winter months? Many mature residents from the northern states and Canada head south to the warmer southern states in November through January and spend a month or maybe even five months enjoying the warmer climate. Many go to Florida or Arizona, and while those are excellent choices, other options might be just as good or a better fit for you.
Orange Beach, ALPosted by
OBA

Kennon details post-Sally, post-COVID challenges in Orange Beach

(OBA®) – Hurricane Sally cost the city of Orange Beach a bundle in recovery and cleanup efforts, an amount usually covered by FEMA money. That hasn’t happened. “We had 500,000 cubic yards of debris and we’re at $14 million out of our pocket,” Mayor Tony Kennon said. “Can’t get FEMA to give us anything. I’m heading for a meeting when I leave here to see what’s up. It’s something I’ve always wondered and worried about as a city is what will FEMA actually be doing in the future, will they be there, what percentages will be there, how long will it take to get your money. Right now, we are getting close to eight months out and haven’t seen a dime of that $14 million.”
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baldwin The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Baldwin County in southwestern Alabama Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Downtown Mobile, Midtown Mobile, Prichard, Daphne, Tillmans Corner, Saraland, Bay Minette, Theodore, Chickasaw, Satsuma, Spanish Fort, Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre, Creola, Dauphin Island, Stockton, Axis, Mount Vernon, Semmes and I65 And I165. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal; Mobile Inland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southwest Alabama, including the following areas, Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal and Mobile Inland. Portions of southeast Mississippi, including the following areas, George and Stone. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has occurred this morning across the watch area. Additional showers and thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon and may continue to pose a threat for heavy rainfall. Training of thunderstorms could lead to prolonged periods of heavy rainfall, and may result in flash flooding of low lying and urban areas. Additional rainfall totals of one to two inches is possible, with locally higher amounts to three inches.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Coastal, Baldwin Inland, Conecuh by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Coastal; Baldwin Inland; Conecuh; Escambia; Monroe A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...SOUTH CENTRAL MONROE...SOUTHERN BALDWIN...ESCAMBIA SOUTHERN CONECUH...SANTA ROSA AND ESCAMBIA COUNTIES UNTIL 630 AM CDT At 504 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles west of Bratt to near Fort Morgan, and moving east at 60 mph. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Fairhope, Gonzalez, Atmore, Foley, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Brewton, Orange Beach, Goulding, Robertsdale, Point Clear, Century and Flomaton.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Washington A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...NORTH CENTRAL BALDWIN...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 254 AM CDT, the strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Deer Park, or 11 miles north of Citronelle, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm as well as locally heavy rainfall. Locations impacted include Jackson, Saint Stephens, Wagarville, Leroy, Deer Park, Tibbie and McIntosh.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

ADPH has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties

MOBILE, Ala. --The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has closed shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties. Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed. This includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, Navy Cove and Dauphin Island Bay. The order by State Health Officer, Dr....
Perdido, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Baykeeper warns beach visitors about Perdido Pass sewage spill

Mobile Baykeeper is warning swimmers of a sewage spill into Perdido Pass in Baldwin County. After a contractor hit a line in Orange Beach on May 6, approximately 90,000 gallons of sewage spilled into Perdido Pass for two hours before the spill was stopped. Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend people don't swim on the beach bordering the pass through Friday.