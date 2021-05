Vehicle Theft — Deputies are investigating the recent theft of a vehicle from private property in Hollow Rock. Lindsay Brooke Townes told deputies that sometime between around 8 p.m. on April 25 and 5:30 a.m. on April 26 someone came on her property on High Street and took her beige 2004 GMC four-door truck from her driveway without her permission. She said she had left the keys in the vehicle and that a friend’s shotgun had been in the back seat. The report noted deputies in Henry County found the vehicle wrecked at around 4:30 a.m. on April 26.