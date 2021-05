Thanks to the support of nearly 10,000 friends, Gordon College has reached a major milestone: Raising $186 million through the most ambitious, most successful campaign in the College’s history. The Faith Rising comprehensive campaign officially concludes on June 30, 2021 (a year ahead of schedule), but already surpassed its original $130 million goal by 43 percent. In addition to a transformative lead gift of $75.5 million committed two years ago—the largest ever made to a Christian liberal arts college—Gordon received a $40 million planned giving commitment from the same anonymous donor to serve as the capstone to this fundraising endeavor.