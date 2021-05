Th, 2021 - Trench Metals Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:TMC), (OTC:NVTQF), (FWB:33H2) is pleased to announce that the Company is in the process of completing a detailed evaluation of exploration datasets on the Gorilla Lake Uranium Property, which covers 6,949 hectares in the western Athabasca Basin. The intention of this evaluation is to define and prioritize uranium exploration targets and to design the 2021 summer field program. The project was covered by an airborne magnetic survey and a MEGATEM in 2005. Later, the project was tested with a ground EM survey and diamond drilling. At present, the Company is evaluating targets for a uranium deposit type, similar to the Cluff Lake Mine, which lies ~8km south of the Gorilla Lake Property and produced approximately 62.5 million pounds of uranium between 1980 and 2002.