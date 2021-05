I hope everyone took a lot of deep, patient breaths over the course of Wednesday night’s tussle in Brooklyn. It has been well established at this point that the Spurs are all but locked into their destiny as the 10th seed and the intensity of this game seemed to reflect that sense of urgency. It felt like a scrimmage out there with the two teams running through various system checks while gearing up for a long journey that’s just around the corner. Winning or losing was beside the point.