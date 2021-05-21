Carol Albert: For The Moment

The saying says “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” and Carol Albert is taking heed. She has found a winning formula which has made her one of Smooth Jazz's top artists. And she's a long-time friend and listener to WCLK. She’s back with another gem from her Stronger Now CD called For The Moment featuring Paul Brown on guitar. Carol’s affinity for chill music has become her calling call to success. Anyone who knows me I like more uptempo grooves, especially as Spring is upon us. But some songs you just have to make an exception for and For The Moment is one. Check it out when you tune in to Serenade To The City Monday thru Friday at 10pm on Atlanta’s Jazz Station 91.9 WCLK.