A popular saying goes, ‘Rowers do more before 8am than most people do all day.’ While we sleep, and dream, they do. Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh are not men that nurture fantasies. Till 2016, they were blissfully unaware of the Olympic Games, let alone weaving dreams around it. But last week the Indian duo won a silver medal at the Asia and Oceania Olympic continental qualification regatta to make the cut for the Tokyo Olympics.