17 Things Your Dermatologist Wishes You’d Stop Doing
When it comes to skin care advice, it’s not uncommon to turn to your favorite celebrities or beauty vloggers for guidance. But even those with the brightest complexions or the biggest followings would admit that they’re no licensed expert. And while there's nothing wrong with getting the occasional pimple-zapping tip or product recommendation from your favorite famous faces (it’s fun to take inspiration from people like Camila Mendes and Teyana Taylor), only dermatologists can confidently speak about what you should — and also shouldn’t —be doing to better your skin health.www.bustle.com