Rev up your cow’s rumen to prevent SARA during heat stress

Recently I had a conversation with a vegetable farmer from the upper mid-west. Somehow we got on the topic of scales and I explained to him that many cattle producers don’t have a scale. The farmer looked at me in pure shock! “How do you know how much to feed your cows, that’s based on weight right?” he stated. I went on to try to explain how often times mature cows are not weighed on a regular basis and about half way through me making excuses for poor management practices he stopped me to say, “You’re telling me cattlemen base a huge part of their herd’s management off of your educated guess!”….Yes sir we do, and no sir, no we should not! For the cattle industry, it is common practice to use estimates or rules of thumb to guide decisions, but in other fields of agriculture, or most forms of business for that matter, precise evaluation is utilized for maximum efficiency.