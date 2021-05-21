newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Rev up your cow’s rumen to prevent SARA during heat stress

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever felt like it’s too hot to eat? During periods of heat stress, cows can feel the same way. Just like humans, cows often change their feeding behavior as temperatures and humidity rise. But, while most people can skip a lunch or two without serious consequences, high-producing dairy cows shouldn’t miss a meal if you want to keep peak performance.

www.wisfarmer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Feed#Financial Stress#Live Animals#Cncm#Rumen Function#Cow Performance#Severe Heat Stress#Sara Conditions#Sara Incidence#Feed Intake#Depressed Fiber Digestion#Milk Components#High Producing Dairy Cows#Supplemented Cows#Fiber Digestibility#Acute Ruminal Acidosis#High Producing Cows#Ph#Dairy Rations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureDaily Record

When summer brings on the heat, keep the dairy cows cool

With warm weather on the forecast, it is time to start thinking about heat stress and its impacts on dairy. Just as we have our comfortable temperatures in which we keep our homes in the summer or winter, dairy cows are the same. They have upper and lower critical temperatures, or temperature thresholds at which cows must expend extra energy to cool or warm themselves.
AgricultureScience Daily

Fluorescent light clarifies relationship between heat stress and crop yield

Source: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau. Scientists report that it is possible to detect and predict heat damage in crops by measuring the fluorescent light signature of plant leaves experiencing heat stress. If collected via satellite, this fluorescent signal could support widespread monitoring of growth and crop yield under the heat stress of climate change, the researchers say.
Agriculturevanceairscoop.com

Knowing cow weights important to beef operations

Many people have heard the phrase “information is power.” On the farm or ranch, technology has allowed producers to collect more information giving insight into areas where the operation could be improved. Within beef production, powerful information comes in the form of cow body weight. Most cattle producers understand that...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Piglets Pay the Price of Mom’s Heat Stress

(NAFB) – Piglets born to heat-stressed sows may carry the burden of their mother’s discomfort later in life in the form of health complications and diminished performance. Now, this so-called “in utero heat stress” may also hypersensitize the piglet’s immune system, potentially doing more harm than good to the young animals, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service. Pigs are more susceptible to heat stress due to an inability to sweat. This places them at greater risk of health and production problems that can add up to millions of dollars annually in revenue losses to swine producers.
West Lafayette, INthepigsite.com

Heat stress in sows contributes to poor piglet health and performance

Now, this so-called “in utero heat stress” may also hypersensitize the piglet’s immune system, potentially doing more harm than good to the young animals. Pigs are more susceptible to heat stress due to an inability to sweat. This places them at greater risk of health and production problems that can add up to millions of dollars annually in revenue losses to swine producers.
Lifestyleeasyhealthoptions.com

Reduce pain and stress and boost your brainpower with nature’s sounds

I can’t think of much that’s more relaxing than strolling through a park and listening to a bird song or a flowing creek. It clears the mind, rejuvenates the spirit and inspires me more than almost any other experience can. And I’m sure I’m not alone in appreciating these gifts that come from spending time outdoors.
Agriculturebeefmagazine.com

Does your cow worry about flies? Yes

If your cattle are stomping, grouping up, twitching tails or licking their backs trying to rid themselves of flies, it is a sign of anxiety. The behavior is actually a syndrome pegged by veterinarians as “fly worry.”. “It's this activity that cows and calves will do in order to try...
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This Tasty Vegetable Can Help Protect Your Vision, Boost Bone Health, and Control Your Blood Sugar

From the time we are toddlers to our golden years, we are constantly told how important it is to eat our vegetables. But as much as we appreciate all that getting our greens does for our health, sometimes we just can’t look at another side of broccoli! If you’re hoping to mix it up when it comes your vegetable intake, we recommend checking out bok choy. The cruciferous cousin to broccoli, cauliflower, and kale is chock full of minerals and vitamins and can help balance your blood sugar, keep your vision sharp, and boost your bone health. Plus, it tastes refreshingly delicious!
Petsequusmagazine.com

New Technology from Vitalize® Helps Reduce Heat Stress in Horses

Horses have a natural ability to handle extreme temperatures much more effectively than humans. This is important to remember; however, it is also important to consider the upper and lower limits of their comfort zone. Also known as the thermoneutral zone, a horse’s “comfort zone” is generally between 40- and 80-degrees Fahrenheit. Inside of these temperatures, horses can maintain a normal body temperature without expending excess energy for heat dissipation or generation. Higher than the 80-degree mark, horses will likely encounter heat stress.
Agriculturefarms.com

3 Reasons to Weigh Your Mature Cow Herd

Recently I had a conversation with a vegetable farmer from the upper mid-west. Somehow we got on the topic of scales and I explained to him that many cattle producers don’t have a scale. The farmer looked at me in pure shock! “How do you know how much to feed your cows, that’s based on weight right?” he stated. I went on to try to explain how often times mature cows are not weighed on a regular basis and about half way through me making excuses for poor management practices he stopped me to say, “You’re telling me cattlemen base a huge part of their herd’s management off of your educated guess!”….Yes sir we do, and no sir, no we should not! For the cattle industry, it is common practice to use estimates or rules of thumb to guide decisions, but in other fields of agriculture, or most forms of business for that matter, precise evaluation is utilized for maximum efficiency.
Lifestyleeasyhealthoptions.com

Want to be less stressed? Eat your fruits and veggies

We live in stressful times. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives, and the changes it’s wrought can be frustrating and exhausting. Plus, we’re constantly being barraged with bad news thanks to our ever-present mobile devices. Staying healthy by eating right and exercising can definitely help with managing stress. In...
Healthishn.com

Heat stressing you out?

Safety doesn’t stop just because it’s hot outside. As temperatures start to rise, it’s time to invest in summer-friendly workwear. Employers should emphasize comfort and safety when choosing equipment for their employees. Simply shedding layers doesn’t always work when it’s over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Quality protection means meeting the needs of individual workers and choosing high-quality fabrics that won’t overheat workers on the job.
Phillips County, COholyokeenterprise.com

Protecting livestock from heat stress and heatstroke

Jessie Stewart, Phillips County 4-H/Livestock Agent. The warm temperatures of summer are quickly approaching, putting livestock at greater risk for heatstroke and stress. It is not difficult to protect animals from these risks, but it does involve greater planning for anyone who owns or manages livestock. Heat stress is when...
ScienceThe Poultry Site

Essential oils being studies to see they help gut health, fight disease

Popular native Australian essential oils including tea tree oil and eucalyptus are being studied to determine if they better equip chicken embryos and hatchlings to fight disease. University of Queensland researchers are investigating the benefits of essential oils for animal welfare, productivity and sustainability in the Australian chicken meat industry.
LifestyleTheHorse.com

Poll: Equine Heat Stress

Tell us more about your answer in the comments below! Users must be logged in to their free account on TheHorse.com to comment.
Gardeningwilliamspioneer.com

Gardener’s Corner: Excessive heat and your garden

During excessively hot summer days it’s not only humans that can suffer from heat stress. Your plants can suffer from heat stress as well, especially when there is an abrupt spike in the heat. Excessive heat and sun can result in scorched twigs and leaves, slow plant growth, reduce germination of the seeds, and discolor fruit and leaves. Excessive heat can also lead to the death of a plant.
Nutritionfitandwell.com

Why diet sodas and sugar-free foods are bad for your gut health

Diet and sugar-free versions of your favourite foods and drinks seem like a great idea if you're looking to eat healthily and lose weight. The average can of soda contains around 40 grams of sugar, so being able to indulge in your favourites without consuming lots of the sweet stuff seems like a win-win. However, the alternative sweeteners like aspartame used instead of sugar could be harmful to your gut health, potentially contributing to issues such as obesity, heart disease and cancer.