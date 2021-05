The Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Manhattan Jaspers Friday in the first game of the NCAA Softball Regional. The Hogs shut the Jaspers out 8-0 in just five innings. SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year Mary Haff pitched a complete game win to move to 24-6 on the season. Linnie Malkin and Ally Manzo both record two RBIs each while Ryan Jackson sent double to left field that sealed the deal for the game in the fifth.