Wisconsin State

Wisconsin among 6 states suing Frontier Communications

By Editorials
wisfarmer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin is among six states and other municipalities suing internet service provider Frontier Communications for failing to deliver DSL internet speeds. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul and state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary-designee Randy Romanski, along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and five other states and counties, alleged that Frontier Communications did not provide many consumers with Internet service at the speeds it promised them, and charged many of them for more expensive and higher-speed service than Frontier actually provided.

www.wisfarmer.com
