NCWLIFE Evening News May 21st, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A Wenatchee woman is accused of stabbing another woman in the arm last night at the victim’s home on Terminal Avenue./ Department of Corrections officers and US Marshals paid a visit to a Cashmere home Wednesday, and say they found evidence of drug sales, and, The man arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a Wenatchee motel employee has been identified.