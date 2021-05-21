newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

NCWLIFE Evening News May 21st, 2021

By Uriah Darby
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A Wenatchee woman is accused of stabbing another woman in the arm last night at the victim’s home on Terminal Avenue./ Department of Corrections officers and US Marshals paid a visit to a Cashmere home Wednesday, and say they found evidence of drug sales, and, The man arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a Wenatchee motel employee has been identified.

www.ncwlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
City
Bridgeport, WA
City
Snohomish, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Oroville, WA
City
Manson, WA
City
Yakima, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Pateros, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Legislature#Los Angeles Police#Los Angeles County#County Police#San Diego County#New York State Police#Ncwlife Evening News#Department Of Corrections#Cashmere#Doc#Super 8 Motel#Town Toyota Center#Orondo#Red Apple Orchards#Supreme Court#The Freedom Foundation#Department Of Commerce#Astros#Davis Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
Related
Wenatchee, WARadio Ink

Cherry Creek Promotes Mav3rick

Cherry Creek Media/Wenatchee, Washington has promoted programmer Mav3rick to Operations Manager. He will now oversee the seven-station group. “Mav3rick did a tremendous job as Program Director of KGGL in Missoula. I have no doubt he’ll have the same success as our Operations Manager in Wenatchee,” said Mark Elliott, Group PD.
Washington StateTri-City Herald

Franklin County new COVID rate dips below WA state reopening level

Franklin County residents should be able to breathe a little easier as the rate of new COVID cases dipped below a key statistic. The county had 193 new cases per 100,000 people over the two weeks ending on May 10. That puts it below one of the statistics Washington state uses to determine if the county should change phases.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington StateGovernment Technology

Getting Washington’s New ShakeAlert Earthquake Warning

(TNS) - May 17— Washington residents with a cellphone in their pockets could have a short, but possibly critical warning before they feel the next big earthquake. Earlier this month, Washington joined California and Oregon in using the U.S. Geological Survey's ShakeAlert system for earthquake early warning. The program, which has been in the works since 2006, picks up shaking from sensors built across the state and sends alerts to residents nearby seconds before the ground starts moving. Depending on where they're located in proximity to the epicenter, cellphones will receive a warning seconds or tens of seconds before the ground shakes.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Wenatchee, WAallaccess.com

Mav3rick Named OM At Cherry Creek/Wenatchee, WA

CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/WENATCHEE, WA has promoted programmer MAV3RICK to Operations Manager, overseeing the seven-station group, arriving from the PD/afternoon host position at the company's Country KGGL (EAGLE COUNTRY 93.3)/MISSOULA, MT. The WENATCHEE cluster includes Country KYSN (KISSIN' 97.7). Group PD MARK ELLIOTT said, “MAV3RICK did a tremendous job as Program...
Washington StateWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Expect travel delays this summer after ferry fire

People traveling across Puget Sound can expect delays this summer, because last month’s fire aboard the ferry Wenatchee has forced the state to use smaller vessels than normal on several routes. Washington State Ferries plans to operate 18 vessels in mid-summer instead of the usual peak fleet of 19 boats,...
East Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Street Talk & Other Stuff – John Brangwin

Mike “Maddog” Magnotti talks with local attorney John Brangwin about a fundraiser event coming up on May 26th. Brangwin and Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinberg will be doing a “Bar Takeover” fundraiser at the Clearwater Saloon in East Wenatchee. The funds will go to the local organization, Vets Helping Vets. Tune in and get more info on this event!
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

2021 Apple Blossom Carnival moved to Lincoln Park in Wenatchee

WENATCHEE - After extensive debate, the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s Funtastic Shows Carnival will be situated in a different location this year. On Friday, Apple Blossom Festival’s Darci Christoferson announced that the carnival will be held at Lincoln Park instead of the Town Toyota Center parking lot where it was previously held.