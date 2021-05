I have NOT had good luck with car insurance over the years. I pay more now than I did when I was 16. When I moved from Florida to Michigan I called my insurance company and let them know, and when I got the new bill it was doubled. The company I was with obviously did not want to insure me here. I did switch. 5 years ago a major insurance company dropped me with a clean record, because I used my towing 3 times within a year. Really? No tickets, and no accidents and I can't use my towing. It was aggravating.