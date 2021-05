Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, here a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, Two men are accused of drug dealing after allegedly responding to a police Snapchat request for cocaine./ As many as 11 counties in Washington are in danger of moving back to Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan next week, we’ll tell you if Chelan and Douglas Counties are among them, and, As expected, Washington’s capital gains tax isn’t even law yet, but its opponents have filed the first lawsuit in the state seeking to overturn it.