newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wenatchee, WA

Woman arrested in Terminal Avenue stabbing

By Jefferson Robbins
ncwlife.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWENATCHEE — A Wenatchee woman is accused of stabbing another woman in the arm Thursday night at the victim’s home on Terminal Avenue. Breana Marie Gleason, 32, faces a possible charge of second-degree assault. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say Gleason arrived at the victim’s home close to 9 p.m., knocked...

www.ncwlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Chelan County, WA
Chelan County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terminal Avenue#Crime#County Police#Accused Of Assault#County Jail#The Assault#Second Degree Assault#Investigators#Witness#Chelan County Sheriff#Attack#Faces#Friendship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
East Wenatchee, WAmansontribune.com

Man shoots himself in the leg

On 05-14-2021 at approximately 2300 hours, East Wenatchee Police Officers responded to reports of hearing a gun shot and finding a male unresponsive in the parking lot between Cedars Inn and The Clearwater. Callers reported the male had been shot and was bleeding heavily. At approximately 2302 hours, officers arrived...
East Wenatchee, WAifiberone.com

Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg in East Wenatchee

EAST WENATCHEE - A man reportedly accidentally shot himself in the leg Friday night in East Wenatchee. Police responded about 11 p.m. to reports of a gunshot in the parking lot between Cedars Inn and the Clearwater. A 911 caller reported a man had been shot and was bleeding heavily. The man was found unresponsive, according to East Wenatchee police.
East Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

East Wenatchee police save man who shot himself in the leg

East Wenatchee police officers performed life-saving measures on a man who had accidentally shot himself in the leg in a parking lot between the Clearwater Saloon and the Cedars Inn late Friday night. The East Wenatchee Police Department said today the 26-year-old man underwent emergency surgery at Central Washington Hospital...
ifiberone.com

Police find $3,000 worth of stolen tools during search of East Wenatchee residence

EAST WENATCHEE - Law enforcement recovered about $3,000 worth of stolen tools during a warrant search last week in East Wenatchee. East Wenatchee and Wenatchee police, along with the Columbia River Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a home in the 700 block of Fifth Street Northeast for a suspect with a warrant.
East Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

East Wenatchee P.D. Search Results in Recovery of $300 Stolen Tools & Drug Paraphernalia

East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police and Columbia River Drug Task Force recovered a stolen toolbag stuffed with $300 worth of tools and drug paraphernalia with the execution of a search warrant on May 12. The warrant was served on a residence in the 700 block of 5th Street NE in East Wenatchee for a subject with a warrant. Officers breached the door after several announcements were met with no response. One subject was arrested and one was detained. An East Wenatchee officer spotted the tool bag that was stolen from a vehicle prowl. The search warrant was amended and the stolen backpack containing the tools along with several items related to drugs were seized.
East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

East Wenatchee man nearly dies after gun in pants discharges

EAST WENATCHEE — East Wenatchee police helped save a man with a gunshot wound who accidentally shot himself late Friday night in a parking lot by Clearwater Saloon & Casino and Cedars Inn. The 26-year-old East Wenatchee man was in stable condition Saturday morning at Central Washington Hospital, according to...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

Wenatchee Police Searching for Robbery Victim

The Wenatchee Police Department is attempting to track down a victim of a robbery. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers encountered and arrested 52-year-old Larry Maugh of Kennewick around 1:30 pm Thursday for an assault that occurred earlier in the day. As this was happening, a passerby approached the officers and stated he saw the same man attempting to take a backpack from a teenage young man.
Washington StateKOMO News

Wash. state unemployment fraud suspect arrested at JFK Airport

SEATTLE – A Nigerian citizen was arrested at New York's JFK Airport and charged with wire fraud in a scheme to steal over $350,000 in Washington state unemployment benefits, federal officials said. Abidemi Rufai, aka Sandy Tang, 42, of Lekki, Nigeria, was arrested Friday night and made an initial court...
Chelan, WAkozi.com

[5/13/21] Chelan Teen Arrested In High Speed Chase

A Chelan teen was arrested Monday night after a chase down Highway 97A. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a southbound 2008 Nissan Altima early Monday evening, and put out a request for assistance. Deputies tried to overtake the vehicle, but lost sight of the car. State Patrol Troopers later spotted the car south of Entiat, and the chase was on again, this time with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour. The car sped through Wenatchee’s highway ramps, from 97A to Highway 2, until one of the tires ran over a spike strip deployed by troopers. The chase ended near Monitor, where 18-year-old Isai Suares-Sanchez of Chelan was arrested. He was sped to the Chelan County Jail, charged with felony eluding. He’s probably got a few speeding tickets waiting for him as well.
Cashmere, WAkpq.com

Man Arrested After Gun Threat Causes Cashmere School Lockdown

A 30-year-old man was arrested in a Cashmere backyard after threatening someone with a gun in the 400 block of Pioneer Ave. Friday morning. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Lewis says deputies found him in Simpson Park. “Right when we showed up, the male ran rom us. We knew who...
East Wenatchee, WAkpq.com

East Wenatchee Police Help Man With Accidental Self Inflicted Gunshot Wound

East Wenatchee police officers performed lifesaving measures for an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound Friday night in the parking lot between Cedars Inn and The Clearwater Saloon. Officers arrived on scene to find the man unresponsive and heavily bleeding with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied tourniquets and direct pressure and EMT arrived to transport the male. According to East Wenatchee P.D., the initial investigation revealed the male had accidentally discharged the firearm and struck himself in the leg.
Chelan County, WAkpq.com

Two Vehicle Accident Results in Injury & US 2 Backup

A two vehicle injury collision at Saunders Road and US 2/97 blocked both inside lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Lewis with Chelan County Sheriff’s office, one driver and one passenger were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The Washington State Patrol is...
Cashmere, WAncwlife.com

Suspect jailed in Cashmere store break-in

CASHMERE — A Cashmere man is in custody after allegedly burglarizing a local shop late last week. Dennis Mendez, 21, remained jailed Tuesday in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on $10,000 bail. Chelan County sheriff’s deputies say they caught Mendez fleeing from Tienda Mexicana La Palma, 350 Sunset Highway, Sunset Highway about 4 a.m. Friday. Another male escaped during a subsequent foot chase.
East Wenatchee, WAPosted by
Wenatchee World

Police called after student posts alarming video

EAST WENATCHEE — Police responded to the home of a 13-year-old boy Wednesday morning after a video he posted to social media caused alarm. The boy shared a video Tuesday night apparently showing him with a firearm and stating he was ready for school, said East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson. A second comment was added to clarify he wasn't serious, police said in a news release.