Johnson County is inching closer to a 50% vaccination rate. That’s according to the latest data released Friday by the University of Iowa. According to the statistics, as of Friday morning 73,145 county residents had completed both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s 48.4% of all county residents. Another 9,858 residents have received the first dose of the two dose vaccines. In total, 54.92% of county residents have had at least one dose or completed their vaccinations.