There was a sign that hung in my family cottage growing up. It read, “To be seen, stand up. To be heard, speak up. To be respected, shut up.” It reminded me of an older adage, “Children are to be seen, and not heard.” I suppose there may have been a time and, perhaps even a place, where those statements were partially true, but I struggle with their social implications. More than that, I struggle with end result of a family, community, organization, or society that demands the youngest among them “shut up” until they come of a certain age. My fear is that when groups silence or separate any segment of their population, it’s the group in power who ends up suffering if not the group as a whole.