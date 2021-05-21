Do you have flood insurance?

Motor own damage insurance, which guarantees vehicle owners against any risk that may occur in vehicles, is among the most demanded insurance types today. Despite this situation, there are some questions that vehicle owners frequently seek answers regarding with regard to motor own damage insurance. With its deep-rooted history of more than 150 years, Generali Sigorta shared frequently asked questions about automobile insurance and the answers to these questions with vehicle owners. Will the casing be broken in minor damages? Can I have insurance on an LPG vehicle? I have compulsory traffic insurance, do you need motor own damage insurance? Will my no-claim discount be lost if the automobile insurance is not renewed on time? Are natural disasters not covered by insurance? imprisonment in our news ...