ALTON — Madison County Catholic Charities is marking 80 years of helping people get through tough times in life, most notably the last year through the pandemic. “Catholic Charities has continued to stay open and help people as much as we are able because we are seeing people need help now more than ever before,” said Denise Brown, Area Director of Madison County Catholic Charities. “We haven’t wavered in our support of the community for 80 years, and we’re not going to stop now.”