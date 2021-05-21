newsbreak-logo
CW's The Flash Shares First Look at Jordan Fisher's Impulse

By Eric Frederiksen
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo original cast members are on their way out at CW's The Flash, but a new speedster will soon join the ranks, growing the Allen family by one. The CW has revealed the first official photo of Impulse, who will be played by Jordan Fisher for the second half of the show's seventh season.

