One would almost think that leaving out what was kind of a critical element in a show like Dexter would be a huge mistake simply because it would change the dynamic of the whole show. But despite the fact that people have already learned this and are well aware of what it could do, James Remar, who plays Dexter’s deceased father and guiding voice, won’t be making his way back to the limited series that will be happening soon enough. That sounds like such a monumental mistake when said aloud that fans could be forgiven for wondering what else might come next to trip up the series that they’ve been wanting ever since the show wrapped up a while back. The ending to Dexter was one that a lot of folks were up in arms about since it didn’t feel right for the murderous individual to simply make his way into exile and start living the life of a lumberjack while leaving everything and everyone behind. There are worse endings really, but the return is something that many upon many fans are looking forward to. People are already likely to be anticipating what will come based on past seasons and might even be thinking that Dexter’s foray into the world of the lumberjacks might have taught him a few new skills that could be put to use. But until that happens we won’t know what’s coming, though it’s easy to think that a lot of people are going to be wondering aloud over what Dexter will be bound to do when he gets back and how many different ways he might kill people this time. But not having the voice of his father there might sound like something that’s a little out of character for Dexter, but it is believed that the voice of his sister, Debra, might take over.