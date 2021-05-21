newsbreak-logo
American Pickers to Film in Wisconsin, Looking for Leads

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Pickers are returning to Wisconsin, and they are looking for leads throughout the state. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The basic premise of the show is the Pickers go to different locations throughout the country...

Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Statehoards.com

Support Wisconsin Dairy Farmers During National Dairy Month

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. During this challenging year, Wisconsin dairy farmers were deemed essential workers, committed to their communities by working every day to provide nutritious dairy products to help feed Americans, and this June is the time to honor them during National Dairy Month.
Illinois StatePosted by
1440 WROK

Who Pays More For Beer? Wisconsin or Illinois?

Want to grab a case of your favorite brews north of the border, it's gonna cost you a few extra bucks...about three bucks more to be specific. WISN You are better off buying your beer in Illinois, and having cash left over for more beer!. With this study that was...
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
KFIL Radio

Owl Lands On Wisconsin Man’s Neck After Crashing Into His Car

Here's one you don't see every day: An owl flew into a man's car over in Wisconsin and ended up landing on his neck!. I'm not sure who was more surprised in this story out of Winnebago County over in my home state of Wisconsin-- the guy driving the car, or the owl who flew into the moving car and ended up landing on the guy's neck!
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

Wisconsin trading-card dealers see surge in pandemic

Jim’s Card Korner in Madison has been around for more than two decades. But it’s never seen demand for trading cards like this, said owner Jim Schaefer. The trading card boom isn’t limited to any particular sport, he said. And it’s also impacted Pokémon cards. Over the last year, many trading cards have increased sharply in value.