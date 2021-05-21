Digimon Adventure Cliffhanger Puts Tai's Life in the Balance

Digimon Adventure left Taichi Kamiya's life in the balance with the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series! The reboot series is now in the midst of its most intense arc yet as Tai and the other DigiDestined have been heading to FAGA in the attempt to stop Millenniumon from reviving itself in a new body. But as they head to this new area they began to find out just how much more intense the battles will be. This was especially true with the newest episode as Tai and Agumon took on a Mega Level threat.