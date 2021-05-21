Where Our History Cuts Deep

Before the popularity of soy milk, oat milk, nut milk, there was goat milk. In 1921, cow’s milk on O‘ahu was scarce and soured quickly. So, one man traveled to California in hopes of finding cream-of-the-crop nannies whose milk didn’t taste so “goaty.” Paradise writer Twigg Smith says: “After visiting many ranches and testing the milk I decided that the Toggenburg [breed] was best suited for our wants and climate. … I found they became accustomed to their new surroundings and handling very quickly. I imported 55 more in one month and they were even better than the first lot. This second shipment included Prince Patrio, a son of Prince Trio, the sire of California Gretel, who is the holder of the world’s record for milk production by a goat—2941 pounds in one year. Imagine any animal giving almost thirty times its own weight in a year!”