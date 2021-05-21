newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Where Our History Cuts Deep

kwit.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey're sweet these days, as long as they stay in their banks. When and if they flood, they're a pain, and most do come spring, unless they're damned up somewhere and brow-beaten into behaving. Outside of swelling up after some gully-washer, rivers are little more than a sweet feature of our landscape, home to ducks and geese, and life itself for deer and coons and a whole gallery of neighboring wildlife. You can pump ‘em out and sprinkle what you get over parched land. But that's it: rivers are just, well, rivers. We notice them only when they get out of line.

www.kwit.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
State
Wyoming State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River#Snowmobile#Landscape#The Corps Of Discovery#War Eagle#The Big Sioux#The Guernsey Tracks#Mormon#The Guersey Tracks#Parched Land#Pale Faces#Oregon Trail#Sandstone#Wheel Ruts#Stone#Country#Line#Ft Dodge#Geese#Center Point Irrigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Our View: Take a walk through history

Residents looking to combine local history with exercise will have a golden opportunity this Saturday. The Alliance Historical Society has scheduled a stroll along the Iron Horse Trail. Rodman Public Library is at one end of the trail; the Mabel Hartzell Historical Home is at the other. Participants can park and start at either site and enjoy the one-mile walk, anytime from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
EnvironmentWLFI.com

Local Weather History: Montane Longleaf & the Remote Connection to Our Area

Still working on this..... Longleaf Pine (Pinus palustris) is a beautiful pine of large cones & seeds & very long needles native to the southern U.S. (mostly Deep South). At one time, it completely dominated the Coastal Plain from Missississippi to North Carolina. Longleaf thrives on disturbance. Its seeds do not go very far, as they are bulky & heavy & the trees grow extremely slow, especially in the first 5 years of their lives. It may take 10-15 years for them to really develop into a nice sapling. They spend their first few years looking like a cluster of grass. They spend their time developing a monstrous taproot that makes them extremely drought resistant.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Our Hidden History: When Armenians came to Providence

Unlike most immigrants settling in Rhode Island in the early 1900s, the hundreds of Armenians fleeing genocide after 1915 usually came as single people. Most were orphans whose families were either dead or lost, and they arrived after first trying elsewhere in the Middle East and Europe. Yet they recovered from their trauma enough to both build productive lives and preserve their identity.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Our View: Extend tax credits, continue preserving Minnesota's history

The very future of Duluth’s iconic and majestic Historic Old Central High School may depend right now on the same financial boost that at least 10 other historic properties in the city have received since 2010 — before they all were restored and saved. Minnesota’s Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit is...
Idaho Statedailyfly.com

Idaho achieves single largest tax cut in state history

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little signed House Bill 380 into law Monday, providing Idahoans $220 million in immediate one-time income tax rebates and $163 million in ongoing income tax relief. Combined with another tax conformity bill earlier this session, Idaho achieved more than $435 million in tax relief for...
Honolulu, HIhonolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Dairy Tales of Prized Goats

Before the popularity of soy milk, oat milk, nut milk, there was goat milk. In 1921, cow’s milk on O‘ahu was scarce and soured quickly. So, one man traveled to California in hopes of finding cream-of-the-crop nannies whose milk didn’t taste so “goaty.” Paradise writer Twigg Smith says: “After visiting many ranches and testing the milk I decided that the Toggenburg [breed] was best suited for our wants and climate. … I found they became accustomed to their new surroundings and handling very quickly. I imported 55 more in one month and they were even better than the first lot. This second shipment included Prince Patrio, a son of Prince Trio, the sire of California Gretel, who is the holder of the world’s record for milk production by a goat—2941 pounds in one year. Imagine any animal giving almost thirty times its own weight in a year!”
TraveltheplanetD

15 Best Hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park

Truth be told, the best hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park are probably all of them. That’s because no matter what part of Rocky Mountain National Park you travel, you’re treated to 360 degrees worth of stunning views. If you’ve got a particular affinity for certain nature hike features like waterfalls or wildlife spotting then perhaps you’ll appreciate some hikes more than others.
Travelthemanual.com

An Outdoor Man’s Guide to Exploring the Great Smoky Mountains

Chiseled peaks, glistening waterfalls and sun-dappled forests provide the backdrop to myriad adventures in the Great Smoky Mountains. Straddling Tennessee and North Carolina, this beloved national park stretches across more than 500,000 acres and encompasses 6,000-foot overlooks, rushing rivers and dozens of historic sites. Not surprisingly, the Smokies are hardly...
Minnesota StatePine And Lakes News

Minnesota roundtable covers all-around benefits of soil health

Improving soil health on farms can have enormous climate benefits and make farms less vulnerable. That was the focus in a recent roundtable moderated by Heidi Roop, assistant professor and extension specialist at the University of Minnesota’s Department of Soil, Water and Climate. The goal of the roundtable was to discuss ways that farms in the state can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and expand soil health practices.
Animalsgrit.com

Support Bees with These Flowering Plants, Shelter and Water

Farmers, gardeners and conservationists all sometimes clash on various issues such as pesticide use, wild animal control and other topics. However, one thing that we are all in agreement on is that we need to protect and preserve our bee population. Although bees are not our only pollinators, they are...
AgricultureColumbian

New kind of wheat draws pollutants from soil, water

The soil and water near some of the most polluted wells in Minnesota is almost entirely clean three years after a new type of wheat was planted on the surface. The perennial wheat, called Kernza, was grown just west of Brainerd on a few acres immediately surrounding wells within corn and soybean fields. Over the past three years, it cut nitrate contamination from the cornfields by 96% and from soybeans by 86%.
Wildlifeearthisland.org

Saving a Species, One Turtle at a Time

Researchers are surveying the number of alligator snapping turtles throughout its range, which extends across the rivers that flow into the Gulf of Mexico. Photo by Tim Donovan / Florida Fish and Wildlife. Scientists agree with my aunt that armor alone cannot protect turtles from the threats posed by modern...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Morning frost bruises early soybeans and wheat

Corn stands look impressive, as beans and wheat work through some frost damage from last week. XtremeAg’s Chad Henderson, Lee Lubbers and Dan Luepkes report on crop progress. Chad Henderson - Madison, Alabama. A fifth-generation farmer, Chad farms over 8,000 acres with his dad, son, and nephew as a part...
EnvironmentHawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: Rapid ohia death now found throughout island forests

Rapid ohia death has been spreading in the forests of East Hawaii for several years. Now it is showing up in North and South Kona as well. To see the effects of rapid ohia death, take a drive up Kaloko Mauka and you will see defoliation and die back on trees young and old. The fungus attacks the leaves and causes premature leaf drop. It is similar to the disease that killed most rose apple trees in East Hawaii.
Iowa Statebackpacker.com

Explore a Midwestern Jungle in Iowa’s Waubonsie State Park

The forest around me is green, lush, and very, very wet. Raindrops splash through the canopy above me, pitter-pattering on the leaves of red oak, walnut, and cottonwood trees and mixing with the songs of thrushes and wrens. We push past wildflower fields scattered through the glades where fat bumblebees probe for nectar. With temperatures climbing into the high 70s, the cooling rain is welcome, and we don’t even bother putting on our jackets.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Birding adventures and a compendium of valuable garden weeds

The arrival of the spring/summer bird population has been especially rewarding this year. The Towhees with their perky upright tail feathers and their friendly interaction with the large community of tiny Pine Siskins is so endearing to watch, and the onset of other “diners” continues to delight me. On the...
Pennsylvania Statebearfoottheory.com

5 of the Best Hikes in Pennsylvania

Hiking in Pennsylvania is both a pleasure and a pain. PA’s hiking trails offer great vistas, beautiful terrain, and weather that cooperates more often than not. But man, those rocks! Most hiking trails in Pennsylvania feature small, ankle-twisting rocks. So much so, that Appalachian Trail thru-hikers have dubbed the state “Rocksylvania.” But don’t let that discourage you. Get a good pair of boots, watch your footing, and enjoy the wonders of this gorgeous state. The best hikes in Pennsylvania are waiting for you!