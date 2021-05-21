Mask off: It's time to return to normal, I guess

Lil Poppa probably wouldn’t mind if he didn’t get any more popular. From his music, you can tell that the Jacksonville rapper isn’t too interested in photo-ops with Johnny Dang or shopping sprees at Neiman Marcus. Those are just distractions. Mainly, you’re left with images of Poppa sitting alone in his room, fanning away smoke while praying that he can make his grandmother proud and hoping that the pain goes away. The glossy, fast-paced lifestyle of a rap superstar isn’t very appealing to Poppa. Rapping is more of a passion that became a job—there’s no doubt that he loves it, but at the same time, it’s what he has to do to make sure that his siblings and cousins get everything they want.