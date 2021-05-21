newsbreak-logo
Line of Duty and The Crown stars join cast of Call My Agent! remake

By Lisa Wehrstedt
digitalspy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe British remake of the acclaimed French comedy series Call My Agent! has announced its star-studded cast. Set to debut on Amazon Prime Video, the show will follow the same premise of the original: the employees of a talent agency must scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder.

