Line of Duty and The Crown stars join cast of Call My Agent! remake

Earlier this month, "Game of Thrones" and George R.R. Martin fans were treated to some first-looks at the cast from co-showrunners and executive producers Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal's upcoming prequel series House of the Dragon. Now it appears another familiar face is set to join the cast, with Outlander and Peacher star Graham McTavish confirming rumors of his joining the cast. Speaking with UK fashion magazine Stylist, the actor was asked about appearing in the highly-anticipated HBO series. "I'm enjoying that, yes," McTavish responded. "I'm really having a lot of fun. We've just started. It's a very big project, so we're getting to know each other. They're lovely people. It's great, but I can't tell you too much. I can't tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons." Previously, the Radio Times reported that McTavish was "spotted in full costume on the 'House Of The Dragon' set in Cornwall," prompting speculation as to who the actor could be portraying.