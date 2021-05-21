Amadeus Offices – Manila

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleID21 used imagination and creativity to design the offices for Amadeus, a travel technology company, located in Manila, Philippines. All the walls of the office have been built on a curve or angle to mimic the shapes prescribed by Amadeus’s brand guidelines. With no sharp corners, the office offers visibility from all perspectives, making it feel open and transparent. A jeepney vehicle has been converted into a fun collaboration setting and incorporates the local culture.

DBP inksP10B loan infra deal with Manila LGU

CALOOCAN CITY, May 21 (PIA) -- State-run Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) and the City Government of Manila today signed a new P10-billion, 15-year term loan agreement to fund various public infrastructure projects in the area under the city's ambitious Development Plan, a top official said. DBP President and...
Garmin Offices – Montreal

Inside Studio was engaged by technology company, Garmin, to implement their new aero-testing laboratory and offices in Montreal, Canada. Newly acquiring the cycling aerodynamics company Alphamantis in Montreal, technology company Garmin opened their new aero-testing laboratory in Montreal at the Wireworks loft. Open space flexibility was important to allow for experiments and research.
Dito readies metro Manila move

Dito Telecommunity teased plans to continue expanding its network by commencing mobile service in parts of the greater metropolitan Manila region on 17 May. The third major operator in the Philippines prompted speculation after a Twitter post highlighting areas in Central and South Luzon (the country’s largest island), along with additions to existing coverage in Cebu island.
Manulife Offices by Figure3

Figure3 was tasked to fully modernize and overhaul the offices of Manulife, the Canadian insurance company’s location in Waterloo, Canada. At Manulife’s Canadian head office in Waterloo, a major shift was taking place. They needed a complete overhaul to modernize their space, a renovation of their facility in its entirety consisting of 5 expansive 65,000 square foot floors, all while their staff of approximately 3,000 continued to function.
Annabelle Magazine Offices – Zurich

A fresh design within a prestigious Zurich building, the offices of Annabelle Magazine offer the publication a stylish and functional space to develop relevant content for their female readership. Client Annabelle Magazine. size 2,045 sqft. Year 2021. Industry Film / Media / Publishing. Rüegg-Naegeli have completed the engaging design for...
World Tourism Organization and Google Partner to Drive Sustainable Recovery

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Google have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together and lead global tourism’s recovery through innovation, education, and market intelligence. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds on past cooperation between the UN specialized agency for tourism and Google. With destinations...
Office Evolution Expands to Austin

To meet market demand for flexible workspace, Office Evolution opens new location in Austin. The new Austin location will be located in the heart of Austin’s Arboretum at 8911 N Capital Texas Hwy. Building 4 Suite 4200. With 7,845 square feet available, it will feature one large boardroom, 35 private internal offices filled with natural light, a podcast room, video conference room and two flexible drop-in meeting areas. The spaces will also be equipped with proper sound dampening and acoustics for privacy purposes.
Scientists point to risk of new pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year, according to Medical Xpress. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in...
Accor 'Unveils the World' New Global Marketing Campaign

Accor announced its “Unveil the World” campaign – a celebration of the return to travel, the approach of summer, and the joy of great hotel stays. With travel restrictions easing across many worldwide destinations, along with significant pent-up demand among travelers, the campaign is a signal of Accor’s confidence in the resurgence of travel, while reinforcing the company’s growing focus on the leisure segment.
ATM 2021: Emirates chief opens digital showcase

Following an in-person Arabian Travel Market last week, the largest travel and tourism showcase in the Middle East continued this week as ATM Virtual. The three-day event, which was specifically designed for those industry professionals unable to attend the in-person ATM event, kicked off this year with Tim Clark, president of Emirates, who gave a candid outlook about the recovery of the aviation industry.
Hotel Booking Momentum Exceeds 60% Globally As Europe Reawakens - By Mike Ford, Founder and Managing Director at SiteMinder

A lot now happens in a month in the world of travel and, since my last monthly analysis of the SiteMinder World Hotel Index, booking momentum has rallied by 6% month-on-month, to now sit above 60% of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since March of 2020. And while the markets that I’ve been highlighting in the Pacific and Americas have remained largely stable, it’s been the long-awaited recommencement of European booking activity that’s helped to drive the fresh momentum.
United wins ‘People’s Voice’ Webby Award for best travel app

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 – The recently redesigned United Airlines mobile app was voted the Best Travel App in the 25th annual Webby Awards. United’s app was one of five nominees in the Travel App and Software category, and was named the “People’s Voice” winner. United debuted its redesigned app in October of last year, featuring enhanced accessibility for visually impaired customers, more intuitive navigation and faster processing. United has continued to enhance the app to make it an all-in-one solution for customers to seamlessly navigate their travel experience. In January, United introduced the "Travel-Ready Center" to its mobile app, which allows customers to upload and validate test results, review local entry requirements, find and schedule appointments with testing providers, and store vaccination records.
Portside raises $17M to grow cloud-based business aviation tech

Business aviation startup Portside has raised $17 million to grow its cloud-based software solution. Tiger Global Management led the round, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures and SOMA Capital. Founded in 2018, Portside helps aviation management companies, aircraft owners, corporate flight departments and fractional operators streamline their...
Aerodyne, ARV and Digital Creation Team Up in ‘AeroSky’ Drone Solutions Joint Venture for Infrastructure Inspection in Thailand

Aerodyne Group, a top-tier global drone services company headquartered in Malaysia, AI and Robotics Ventures Company Limited (ARV), a subsidiary of PTTEP, and Digital Creation Co., Ltd. (DC) announced the launch of a joint venture company ‘AeroSky (Thailand) Company Limited’ which will provide state-of-the-art drone-based enterprise solutions across the Thai market.
China Southern Air Cargo set to secure OL

China Southern Air Cargo (CZ, Guangzhou) is set to be granted an operator's licence by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) almost six months after it applied. According to a regulatory notice announced last week, the regulator said it had now completed its initial review and was now planning to formally award it a public air transport business license. Public comments on the proposed move are due by June 3, 2021.
Taking contactless payments by storm "“ Viva Wallet interview

Yannis Larios, Viva Wallet’s VP for Strategy and Business Development, provides insights into the status of innovation of contactless payments in Europe, its benefits and hurdles, and what Viva Wallet’s Tap to Pay solution has to offer. What is your take regarding contactless payment innovation in Europe in general?. We...
Belize linking tourism growth to distinctive cultural treasures

Straddling the Caribbean Sea and Central America, Belize exemplifies the region’s remarkable diversity. Belize’s abundance of distinctive natural environments and its Maya, Creole, Garifuna, Mestizo and even Mennonite culture influences combine to make Belize an exceptional Caribbean travel destination. Traveling to the country eased recently as the government updated visitor...
UNWTO and Google Launch Global Partnership to Lead Tourism Recovery

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Google have signed a new agreement to work together and lead global tourism’s recovery through innovation, education, and market intelligence. The new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) builds on past cooperation between the UN specialized agency for tourism and Google. With destinations in some parts...
CDB Aviation Agrees to First-Ever Lease of A330-300 P2F Aircraft with MasAir

CDB Aviation, a wholly-owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, reached an agreement with Mexico-based MasAir Cargo Airline for the lease of two Airbus A330-300 passenger-to-freighter (P2F) aircraft, marking the lessor’s first-ever lease transaction with an airline operator for the aircraft type. The A330 P2Fs on long-term lease...