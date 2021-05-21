Amadeus Offices – Manila
ID21 used imagination and creativity to design the offices for Amadeus, a travel technology company, located in Manila, Philippines. All the walls of the office have been built on a curve or angle to mimic the shapes prescribed by Amadeus’s brand guidelines. With no sharp corners, the office offers visibility from all perspectives, making it feel open and transparent. A jeepney vehicle has been converted into a fun collaboration setting and incorporates the local culture.officesnapshots.com