Amadeus Offices – Manila

CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 – The recently redesigned United Airlines mobile app was voted the Best Travel App in the 25th annual Webby Awards. United’s app was one of five nominees in the Travel App and Software category, and was named the “People’s Voice” winner. United debuted its redesigned app in October of last year, featuring enhanced accessibility for visually impaired customers, more intuitive navigation and faster processing. United has continued to enhance the app to make it an all-in-one solution for customers to seamlessly navigate their travel experience. In January, United introduced the "Travel-Ready Center" to its mobile app, which allows customers to upload and validate test results, review local entry requirements, find and schedule appointments with testing providers, and store vaccination records.