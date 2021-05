STEVENS POINT – If the Covid-19 pandemic taught us anything, it’s that Wisconsin’s diverse natural resources are essential to our well-being. We took to our forests, parks, trails, natural areas, lakes, rivers and streams in record numbers during the worst of the pandemic, and we were rewarded with the multiple physical, mental and spiritual benefits that nature provided at a time when we needed them most. In just one example, the Wisconsin Office of Outdoor Recreation reports that in 2020, park visits in the state increased by more than 20%, to 21 million. Many of those parks are close enough to home that virtually everyone can use them.