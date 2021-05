Four Bertie County men were injured early Saturday in a boating accident in the Albemarle Sound just outside of Washington County. NC Wildlife Officer Kyle Barkley says two bass boats slammed into what is thought to have been a submerged log about 6:30 a.m., May 8, at the border of Washington and Bertie counties about a mile from the mouth of the Roanoke River. The boats did not collide with each other. Each craft struck the submerged object separately within seconds of each other.