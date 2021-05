OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sports fans in Nebraska may soon be able to bet legally on nearly all collegiate and professional events, but not on the Huskers when they play at home. Lawmakers tweaked a gambling regulation bill on Thursday that would allow sports betting, excluding the home games of instate teams in an effort to pick up enough supportive votes to pass it. The new measure would apply to schools including the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Creighton University Bluejays.