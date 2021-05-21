Man dies after leading Collier County deputies on chase in stolen dump truck

IMMOKALEE Fla. – The driver of a stolen dump truck is dead after leading deputies on a chase on State Road 29 in Immokalee Wednesday.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed driver is Rudolfo Villanueva. Deputies said the Collier County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The driver of a 2015 Mack Truck left the car unattended near a Burger King on South Hall Street in LaBelle. When he returned to where he parked the truck, it was missing.

Deputies responded to the call of a stolen dump truck around 7 p.m. and began pursuing Villanueva who was driving erratically crashing into cars and driving into Farm Workers Village, according to CCSO.

Deputies followed the driver into a neighborhood where they said he continued driving recklessly.

A CCSO deputy shot at the truck before it crashed into a canal, according to CCSO. That deputy is now on administrative leave.

Villanueva was pronounced dead, deputies said.