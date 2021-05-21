newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Six Picks Music: The best in live music this weekend

By Ken Abrams
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the state fully re-opening for business this weekend, it’s time to bring back our popular column “Six Picks Music,” which highlights some of the best live music around the state. Check back every week for more live music listings!. Friday: Sophie B. Hawkins brings her live show to the...

whatsupnewp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophie B. Hawkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Saturday Night Live#Blues Music#Rock Music#Popular Music#The Narrows Center#Teledynes#Live Show#Tickets#Streaming#Nick A Nees Sunday#Listings#Fall River#Dusk#4pm#Providence#Greenwich Odeum#Woonsocket Hosts#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicspringfielddowntown.com

Live Music Is Back In Downtown; Introducing the Live @ 5 Music Series

The Live @ 5 Music Series presented by Berkshire Bank, will serve as the perfect mid-week post-work atmosphere for the downtown community. We’re looking to support our downtown restaurants again and book our very talented local artists to provide some much needed entertainment to our city. Every Wednesday, the schedule...
Louisiana Stategeekdad.com

Twinkle Hosts Live Music In LA; SaulPaul’s Best Day

As the world opens up, Peruvian power pop purveyor Twinkle Time (Alitzah Wiener Navarro Dallas) is bringing her live Kids Club concert series back with in-person performances. Nine weeks of family fun starts Saturday, June 5 at 11 AM at the Sherman Oaks Galleria with Twinkle herself. The following weeks include Tik Tok star Michael Rayner (June 12), Ashley Mills Monaghan (June 19), Baila Baila (June 26), Kymberly Stewart ( July 3), Jason Mesches (July 10), Zany Zoe (July 17), Megan the Bubbeologist (July 24), and Arty Loon (July 31).
Musiccoloradopols.com

Best Music For Sleep

But it depends from individual to individual and kind of triggers. You will discover most the AMSR Videos on YouTube contains folks whispering. Similarly, any stimulus that makes you’re feeling warm and comforted is ASMR. In addition to the above feeling, you might feel calm and comforting. Further, it might lead to peacefulness and restfulness. It additionally might result in a state of trance and even sleepiness. ASMR expertise or sensations could be physical or psychological. On the opposite hand, psychological sensations are how you’re feeling. Sensations are data taken by our mind via our five sense organs.
RestaurantsPosted by
Caught in Southie

Live Music at Cisco Brewing in Seaport

The fourth season of Cisco Brewers Seaport Beer Garden is in full swing! Now with the announcement of live music, it’s starting to feel like summer in the neighborhood. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5pm-8pm, Cisco will feature live performances by local talent including Brian Scully from Dalton and the Sheriffs! (Weather permitting)
Entertainmentnycinsiderguide.com

Six the Musical Tickets | Broadway is Back!

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. Six centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse. They remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. Six Broadway Musical Opens September 17, 2021 and tickets are on sale right now!
MusicWoodlands Online& LLC

Live Music With Mallory Bechtel

Join us for performances from Broadway singer & actor Mallory Bechtel from 6 - 9:30pm every Friday night!. She has performed as lead and understudy in several musicals including the Tony Award-winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.[2] She has also appeared in multiple television shows and films. Bechtel was nominated at Broadway.com Audience Awards in 2019 for her role as Zoe Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Live music back again this summer

Summer is quickly approaching, and for music lovers, that means one thing: concert season. After an abbreviated live music scene last year due to pandemic, bands will once again play the best rock, country, blues and R&B under the evening skies. People will be able to lay out a blanket...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Pitchfork

Music for Living Spaces

A simple, open sense of awe suffuses the music Olive Ardizoni makes as Green-House. Their debut record under that alias, the calming, contemplative Six Songs for Invisible Gardens, came out in early 2020 via the Los Angeles label Leaving, a longtime home for music with a spiritual slant and a reverent embrace of nature. Like Mort Garson’s 1976 cult classic Mother Earth’s Plantasia, the first Green-House release took plants and their caretakers as its intended audience. Ardizoni similarly followed Stevie Wonder’s mesmerizing 1979 score Journey Through the Secret Life of Plants in mapping the behaviors of flora onto synthesized compositions, trying to imagine what kind of musical patterns plants might like to hear—or, conversely, what kind of rhythms and melodies might induce in people the opportunity to empathize somatically with their still, unspeaking neighbors.
EntertainmentThe Mountaineer

Live Music at Frog Level

Frog Level Brewing will host TMJ on Friday May 14. Free and open to the public. Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Welcome to the discussion.
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

Orab Musical Theatre Production Takes The Stage This Weekend

Sheldon, Iowa — The long-awaited Sheldon High School Theatre Department musical production is set to open this Friday for a two-night run. The Orab Theatre Department had been set to present their annual musical last November, but like so much else during the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed. The fall musical was scheduled to be Ghost, the Musical, but out of necessity, other plans had to be made for this weekend’s production. The production’s director, Jodi Grant, explains.
MusicPioneer Press

Free Lowertown Sounds concert series will bring live music to Mears Park this summer

Live music will return to Mears Park in June. The Lowertown Sounds series runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 10, through Aug. 26. The concerts are free and feature artists performing in various genres, including rock, pop, jazz, blues, hip-hop, funk and salsa. Guests are welcome to bring blankets and chairs. Each concert will have several food truck options and local craft beverage makers.
Musicstreetcarsuburbs.news

Live music brings city together

Thumping sounds on a Saturday evening drew people from streets away to a neighbor’s front yard. That thumping? It was the rhythm of Taiko drumming, a traditional Japanese style, and it was emanating from a porch on Quebec Street. Setting up lawn chairs, neighbors gathered to watch Mark Rooney, Kristen Koyama, Kota Mizutani and Erika Ninoyu as they filled the block with music.
Musiclongisland.com

Live Music with Mean Machine at Salt Shack

The Salt Shack is ready to be a favorite destination with live music, specials on a variety of drinks, and original dishes. Catch a performance by Mean Machine on this date.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

Live Music & Films Slated for South Waterfront this Summer

The Lot at Zidell Yards—a new outdoor event space that neighbors OHSU's buildings on the South waterfront—announced a full lineup of summer concerts and film screenings this morning. Planned musical acts include Ural Thomas & The Pain, Y La Bamba, and Federale, and tickets for some shows are already on sale.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Live music scene making a comeback

With the spring weather hitting us and pandemic restrictions lifting for gatherings, the local live music scene is gathering momentum. Here's a look at some of the upcoming options for live music in Texarkana if you'd like to head out and — safely — find a groovy good time. This...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

Live music returns to the Little Theatre

Rochester, N.Y (WHAM) - Live music has returned to The Little Theatre. The recently-reopened movie house will host concerts every Sunday and Wednesday night through June 16th. Hanna PK kicked off the concert schedule tonight. For $5, guests get a ticket and a voucher for concessions at the cafe. More...
MusicNewsTimes

RS Country Music Picks for Week of May 10th

Whether it’s coming out of Nashville, New York, L.A., or points in between, there’s no shortage of fresh tunes, especially from artists who have yet to become household names. Rolling Stone Country selects some of the best new music releases from country and Americana artists. (Check out last week’s best songs.)
Musicokwnews.com

Support Live Music

Support Live Music LeFlore Co, Area By Terry Joe Wiles. J.B. and I got together at a guitar pull out at Rick Ward’s house a couple months ago . It had been quite a spell since I had seen him or heard him . He always handled a country song with the respect that it deserved and he has a smooth delivery with a distinctive sound ! He was a bandleader for several years with Country Connection during the 80’s . Those were the golden years in Country , the Urban Cowboy years ! Lots of places to play and lots of bands . And Country Connection - Larry Hight/bass , Mike Medlock/guitar and Jackie Linville/drums played 3 nights a week and practiced at least once plus kept families fed with day jobs so they earned a top spot around LeFlore Co. !
Restaurantswestseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Overhaul in front, live music in back

While in The Junction this morning to cover the vaccination pop-up, we saw this in the window at Be’s Restaurant (4509 California SW):. As the note on the right says, they’re overhauling the menu as well as the space at this Junction fixture. But there’s more to the sign on the left – not only is The Alley open in the space behind Be’s, it’s also hosting live music again. We’ve received an announcement from Jeff Ferguson on behalf of the Triangular Jazztet: