Commentary: Princess Diana scandal is a genuine crisis for the BBC

Diana's two sons blamed the BBC for its role in their mother's death. They say Diana's life was irrevocably damaged by an interview she gave in 1995. It's become one of the most iconic interviews of all time. In 1995, Princess Diana sat down with reporter Martin Bashir of the BBC and spoke openly about her troubled marriage. A new report shows that the BBC broke all kinds of ethics rules to secure that interview. The public broadcaster is under massive public pressure now. Here's Diana's son, Prince William, speaking last night from London.