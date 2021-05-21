newsbreak-logo
Machine Learning with Docker and Kubernetes: Training models

Cover picture for the articleKubernetes Jobs: model training and batch inference. In this chapter, we will work on Kubernetes Jobs and how we can use these Jobs to train a machine learning model. A job creates one or more Pods. It is a Kubernetes controller making sure that the Pods successfully terminate their workload. The Job is considered complete when a specified number of Pods terminate. If a Pod fails, the Job will create a new Pod to replace it.

