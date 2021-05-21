Quick Guide to Dynamic Programming

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleDynamic programming is a general method to solve optimization problems (“find the maximum/minimum/shortest/longest…”) by breaking them down into smaller ones (“divide and conquer”) and keeping track of their solutions (“memoization”) to make a more efficient use of information and resources. Memoization can be seen as a form or recursion. If you find it confusing, it’s probably because you don’t understand why it’s called “dynamic” in the first place. It turns out that the name is deliberately misleading for a historical reason.

