What Channel Is Bellator on Tonight? Tune in Live

MMA fans are in for a treat tonight as reigning Bellator women’s featherweight titleholder and former UFC champ Cris Cyborg is facing off in a rematch against Leslie Smith — the second time these two women have met in the cage — at the main event for Bellator 259. If you’re looking forward to seeing which fighter will emerge as the new Bellator featherweight queen, then you can tune in by signing up for a free trial of Showtime that’ll let you watch Bellator 259 live. Here’s what you need to know.