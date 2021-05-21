newsbreak-logo
USAC recap — May 18

By Ben Brill
dailybruin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadha Patel, the chair of the California Public Interest Research Group Students UCLA chapter, said the organization recently elected its new board of directors and executive committee. She added that the organization finished its quarterly pledge drive a few weeks ago, which gives the organization the ability to train staff and support campaigns. One of the campaigns includes a ban on plastic bags in California to protect the ocean, Patel said. She said, in California, more than 30,000 students pledged their support of a campaign to move the state to 100% clean energy by 2030. At UCLA, CALPIRG raised 354 new student pledges this quarter, Patel said.

