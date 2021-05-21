Save $100 on ALL Garmin Fenix 6 GPS Smartwatches — Today Only

As part of the REI Anniversary Sale, REI has extensively discounted its entire range of Garmin Fenix 6 GPS smartwatches. If you’re looking to treat yourself to one of the best smartwatches out there for active users, this seems like the best time possible to do so. Thanks to the discount applying across the full Garmin Fenix 6 range, there’s no shortage of options here so you can find something that will suit your nature as well as how you exercise most often. We can’t see this discount being matched elsewhere for a while to come. Certainly not when it comes to giving you so many options.